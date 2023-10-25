MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters across the City of Charleston will soon head to the polls to decide who they want to lead the city into the future. But before you head to the voting booth, we want you to hear from the candidates.

Incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg and challengers William Cogswell, Mika Gadsden, Debra J. Gammons, Clay N. Middleton and Peter Shahid will face off in the only scheduled live televised debate on Thursday, October 26 at 8:00 p.m.

The debate will take place at WCBD-TV’s news studio in Mount Pleasant and it will not be open for public in-person attendance; however, the event will be televised and live-streamed.

How to watch the Charleston mayoral debate on TV

The one-hour debate will air live on WCBD News 2 (NBC) from 8:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A post-debate analysis show will be streamed online immediately following the debate.

Viewers may watch live coverage of the debate online by visiting counton2.com or through the News 2 app. Peacock premium subscribers can also stream the debate through the app.

To watch the debate via counton2.com or its news app, click here.

The municipal election, including Charleston’s race for mayor, will take place on Tuesday, November 7. Voters can cast their ballot early through November 3. For more information and to check your voter registration information, please click here.