MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A risk for isolated tornadoes remains present Thursday as feeder bands associated with Tropical Storm Nicole move into the Lowcountry.

Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning but was downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved inland. The center of the storm will out into the Gulf of Mexico before making a northern towards the Florida panhandle, Georgia, and into the South Carolina Upstate.

As that happens, feeder bands will continue pushing into the Charleston area through Thursday night – these bands carry the possibility of producing an isolated tornado, heavy bursts of rain, and gusty winds.

The National Hurricane Center dropped the tropical storm warning and storm surge warning for the South Carolina coast later in the day Thursday as chances for gusty winds diminished.

But the chance for severe storms, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes will continue throughout the evening and into early Friday morning.

Tidal flooding remains a medium concern along the coast through Thursday evening, specifically between 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. along with that risk for isolated tornadoes through early Friday morning.

There is some concern for flooding rain as those feeder bands continue to move across the Lowcountry with 1-3” possible.

“Winds have been consistently gusting in the 20s but nothing that we can’t handle in terms of a lot of damage and power loss,” said Fowler.

Be sure you have a way to receive storm alerts in the middle of the night. Download the Storm Team 2 app and News 2 app for breaking news alerts.