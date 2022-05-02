CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mother’s Day is less than a week away and if you haven’t already, it’s time to start thinking of ways to celebrate mom.

If you need some ideas, don’t worry – we called in the experts.

Start the day with a delicious Mother’s Day brunch; Lowcountry Chef Brett McKee teaches us how to make a southern classic, tomato pie.

Plus, we visited a local shop to get a few ideas for gifts.

The Tiny Tassel in downtown Charleston has plenty of great options for mom. Owner Mimi Striplin showed us some of her favorites.