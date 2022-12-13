NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Local nonprofit Neighbors Together is collecting donations ahead of their annual holiday giveaway event this weekend.

Over 800 neighbors are registered to receive gifts at the “Christmas Together” event — from coats and board games, to gift cards and food — but they’re still looking to collect more donations.

“As much as they come to us, we cannot do what we do without neighbors like you supporting us,” said Lydia Ford, volunteer and grants manager for Neighbors Together.

The nonprofit’s event will be held Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and feature a community meal provided by Martin’s BBQ, winter coats, frozen turkeys, board games and more.

Organizers said this is the largest event the nonprofit puts on each year.

Although pre-registration for the event is now closed, event organizers said families can stop by from 1-3 p.m. Sunday to pick up surplus donations.

One category on Neighbors Together’s wish list is coats. The nonprofit is looking to collect the following sizes and quantities:

9 month size female (2)

9 month size male (2)

2T male (1)

3T male (2)

4T male (5)

Youth S male (7)

Youth XL male (3)

Adult S female (2)

Adult M (9)

Adult Large (9)

Adult XL (42)

Adult 2XL (22)

Adult 3XL (14)

Adult 4XL (5)

Adult 5XL (2)

The nonprofit is also looking to collect about 100 more $25 gift cards.

Cards can be dropped off at the Neighbors Together office at 2105 Cosgrove Ave. in North Charleston between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day through Friday.

If you prefer to donate online, organizers ask you indicate in the comment section at this link that you would like your donation to go towards gift cards.

“We’ve discovered that the gift cards are the most dignified way to make sure we are still providing Christmas for those families that come to us for our services,” Ford said.

It’s Ford’s third year organizing the Christmas Together event, and she said she’s happy to see the organization recover from struggles to provide resources during the pandemic.

“This is an event that we look forward to every single year. And this is the first year we’ve been able to really return to what it was,” she said.

Click here to volunteer with Neighbors Together.