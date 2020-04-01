How you can enjoy live local music while sheltering at home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You can enjoy more than 30 musicians while practicing social distancing from your home this weekend.

The Shelter in Place Live Stream Festival will feature dozens of local artists and musicians who play in the Lowcountry often on the StageIt platform.

The live stream event will take place over four days beginning Thursday through Sunday.

“We have over 30 of our SIP Family of Songwriters Performing on StageIt with proceeds being split between our SIP Songwriters & three incredible charity organizations helping doctors, nurses and other medical professionals get the supplies they need,” organizers said in a Facebook post.

You will need a ticket for each day of the festival – but don’t worry, it’s ‘pay what you can’ – you will also have the option to tip the performers during the shows.

Some of the musicians scheduled to perform in the special livestream festival include Edwin McCain, Mark Bryan (Hootie and the Blowfish), Ashley Campbell, David Borne and more.









To learn more or pick up tickets, visit stageit.com