SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is set to announce a two-week blitz aimed at providing rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to those in need.

Homeowners in both Berkeley and Charleston counties can seek help with their mortgage, light, and water bills. Renters and homeowners in Dorchester County can apply for assistance with light and water bills.

The two-week blitz will begin on Tuesday, September 6, and ends Friday, September 23.

Calls will only be accepted between 9:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and no walk-ins are accepted. Those looking for assistance should call 843-499-9498 or 843-452-6128.

Organizers say those seeking help must be at least 30 days past due.