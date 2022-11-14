WCBD News 2 wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.

News 2 will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

In March, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2022 Woman of the Year Award and be named the Most Remarkable Women in the Lowcountry, but we need your help to learn their stories.

Let’s get started: Use the form below to nominate a remarkable woman in your community today! Please nominate a woman who has made a tremendous difference in self-achievement, community contribution and family impact. (Note: The form may take a moment to load. Mobile app users should click here.)