MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 and the American Red Cross are partnering for a community blood drive to help restock hospital shelves and meet a growing need for blood as patients face unexpected health challenges and diseases.

Those looking to donate can “roll up a sleeve” during the summer blood drive taking place Thursday, August 25th at locations in Summerville and Mount Pleasant.

“This drive comes as the Red Cross is preparing for a busy hurricane season, which has the potential to impact the nation’s blood supply,” said Brint Patrick, Executive Director, Lowcountry SC Chapter. “Eligible donors can help ensure blood is readily available for patients who need it by making an appointment.”

Donors can stop by the Omar Shrine Temple (176 Patriots Point Road) in Mount Pleasant or the Rollins Edwards Community Center (301 N. Hickory Street) in Summerville from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Donors who help support the urgent need by giving at the Summer Blood Drive will receive a $10 gift card via email. As a thank-you, all who come to give in the month of August will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners.

To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code ‘BloodBlitz,’ call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.