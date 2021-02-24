How you can seek rent and utility assistance for eligible North Charleston residents

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents who live in the City of North Charleston could be eligible for up to six-months of consecutive emergency rental/utility assistance.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said the one-time, temporary financial assistance is available for people whose income has been negatively impacted by the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

“This assistance may help prevent late fees and prevent you from being evicted,” said Mayor Summey. “We do this in connection with Charleston County. If you have any of these issues, please get in touch and see what we do to help make sure you and your family can stay in your home and help with utility bills if you qualify.”

Mayor Summey said it’s a great system and he believes it will help a lot of people during the pandemic.

“We need to do what we can to make life as normal as we can for all people,” he said.

You can submit an application for financial assistance by calling: 843-202-6978.