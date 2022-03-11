CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Restaurants across Charleston are showing their support for Ukraine by participating in a campaign to support humanitarian efforts.
TastemakerCHS, a self-described “culinary social media club” launched the “CHS Restaurants for Ukraine” campaign which encourages restaurants to donate a portion of sales to relief funding.
Through March 31, restaurants are asked to choose one dish or drink and pledge $1 from every order to GlobalGiving’s Ukrainian Crisis Relief Fund, which has a $10 million goal to help with shelter, food, clean water, economic assistance, and health/psychological support for refugees.
According to the group, this campaign was inspired by Ukrainian Chef Ievgen Jlopotenko who transformed his restaurant into a bomb shelter to feed Ukrainian civilians fighting Russian forces.
See below for a list of participating restaurants and their designated items:
- 82 Queen– Beet Mule
- Jalisco– Beet Mule
- Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen– Beet Mule
- Pink Cactus– Queso
- FIG– Gnocchi
- Malika Canteen– Shakkar Kandi Chaat
- Holy City Brewing– Porkstrami Reuben
- Freehouse Brewery– Folly Blonde Ale
- Lewis Barbecue– El Sancho
- Firefly Distillery– Bluebird Cocktail
- Circe’s Grotto Grotto– Turkey Melt Panini
- High Wire– Strawberry Gin Fizz