Learn how your old bra clasps can help save the life of a sea turtle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina aquarium is asking for your help taking care of their sea turtles.

The aquarium is asking for donations for their Sea Turtle Care Center, which includes bra donations.

Experts say they use the clasps from the bras to weld turtles’ shells back together.

Employees at the Sea Turtle Care Center say it’s a method they’ve been using for years.

“We have to find new and creative ways to solve problems. Using different types of clasps, like the bra clasps, is something we’ve done for years that will help stabilize and secure a fracture,” said Melissa Ranly, manager of the Sea Turtle Care Center.

With record-breaking nesting numbers expected this year, experts urge you to keep our beaches clean.