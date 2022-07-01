CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With rain forecasted for the first half of this weekend, will the sky clear up in time to watch fireworks on Independence Day?

Storm Team 2 said a warm, tropical air mass will fuel off and on showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Friday and into Saturday. While it won’t rain all day, you should be prepared for heavy rain and storms at any point in the day.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with lows in the 70s to near 80.

“The unsettled weather pattern looks to hold through the holiday weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected Sunday and Monday,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Again, we don’t think the weekend will be a washout, but you should be prepared for rain at any point, especially during the midday and afternoon hours.”

We’ll see high temperatures in the upper 80s Saturday through the July 4th holiday on Monday. Lows will be in the mid-70s.

Those rain chances start to clear out by Monday with a 50% chance of scattered thunderstorms throughout the day.

