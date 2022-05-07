HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a possible shooting at a Hanahan apartment complex on Saturday.

According to Chief Dennis Turner of the Hanahan Police Department, shots were fired at South Point Apartments on Saturday afternoon and officers are assessing the scene.

Authorities responded to the apartment complex on Murray Drive just after 1:30 p.m.

HPD recovered multiple shell casings.

No injuries have been reported.

No suspect information is available at this time.

HPD is investigating the situation. Count on 2 for updates.