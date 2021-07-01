Hudson Nissan announces winners of spokesperson talent search

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Hudson Nissan of Charleston has narrowed down their search for a new spokesperson. The long-time dealership said they were looking for two local residents.

On June 24, it was announced that Caroline Campbell and Alicia Brooks won the contest.

Over 100 auditions were submitted by local residents. The search eventually narrowed to ten contestants before the two were chosen. “We were absolutely overwhelmed by not just the number of auditions, but the level of talent we saw,” said Tommy Russel, General Sales Manager of Hudson Nissan.

In addition to starring in the dealerships’ commercials, the two winners will receive their share of the $20,000 prize with $10,000 going to each winner.

