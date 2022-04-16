BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A body found in Beaufort County on Monday has been identified.

On Monday, Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies found the human remains off Broad River Dr. in Shell Point.

According to BCSO, the driver’s license of 28-year-old Michael Seloske was found in the deceased’s clothing.

An autopsy from MUSC confirmed the identity of Seloske through dental records.

Authorities spoke with the family and friends of Seloske. He was last seen leaving his Broad River Dr. home in November of 2021 and was not reported missing.

The remains were found in an “advanced stage of decomposition,” and the cause of death is unknown at this time.