Human Trafficking Task Force working to stop crime & help victims

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD)– The South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force is meeting on Friday in Columbia to discuss strategies for stopping crime and helping victims.

Charleston and Dorchester County are among the top five most affected counties by human trafficking in the state.

In 2019, there was a 360% increase in the number of calls made to the Human Trafficking Hotline, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The Human Trafficking Task Force reports that labor trafficking and sex trafficking have increased in the Tri-county in the spa, hotel, farming, retail, hospitality and housekeeping industries.

Task force members say some of the worst problems in the state are along i-95 and i-26.

“Traffickers will usually move their victims along a circuit of cities and they will go from place to place in order to avoid arrest,” said Dr. Stephanie Armstrong, member of SC Human Trafficking Task Force. She goes on to say, “Anytime there are major highway systems, we are going to see a little bit more movement along those routes between large cities”.

Dr. Armstrong says children are among the most at risk.

“We see a lot of children actually being recruited by other children within the foster care system, so children who are in foster care are at very high risk. Children who are coming from homes where they are experiencing abuse or they have a parent who has a substance abuse problem–they’re at higher risk.”

The Human Trafficking Task Force meeting starts at 10 a.m. in Columbia, S.C.

If you or someone you know being trafficked, please call your local law enforcement agency and contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 for help.