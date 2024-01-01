SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Scores of people gathered on Sullivan’s Island Monday afternoon for the 29th Annual Dunleavy’s Pub Polar Bear Plunge to welcome in the new year.

Dunleavy’s Pub organizes its polar bear plunge each year in support of Special Olympics of South Carolina. The organization provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in myriad Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Bill Dunleavy, owner of Dunleavy’s Pub and host of the annual polar plunge, said the event began more than 20 years ago with just a small group of guys jumping into the ocean.

It was back then that he said they received word of a young woman who needed to go to Dublin, Ireland, for the World Special Olympics and was asked if the pub could help raise money.

“We raised $13,000 the first year,” he said.

What looked like thousands of people visited the beach community on Monday afternoon to brave the cold ocean temperatures.

News 2’s own Brendan Clark was there – dressed in a tux – helping to corral plungers and count them down to the big run into the water.

Many participants came dressed in costume. And gold seemed to be the theme for this year’s plunge. There was even a group dressed like sea horses as they waited for the plunge to get underway.

“Unbelievable. I think it’s the biggest one we’ve ever had,” said Dunleavy. “I’ve never seen so many people – for at least thirty minutes, kept on going into the water. And everybody being so generous toward South Carolina Special Olympics.”

It’s not yet clear how much was raised for South Carolina Special Olympics following Monday’s event.

The temperature outside was about 60 degrees with a water temperature in the low 50s.