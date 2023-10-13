CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds gathered outside Charleston City Hall on Thursday evening in a show of support and solidarity for Israel following recent deadly terror attacks by Hamas and the ongoing conflict.

A sea of attendees gathered along Broad Street as they held Israeli and American flags during the ‘Stand with Israel’ event.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham were among the number of leaders who spoke during the event. Sen. Graham said during the event that those who stand with Israel, stand with God.

“There is no moral equal here. It’s not just standing with Israel, but doing it proudly, unequivocally, without apology. Let me remind you the same people who are doing the killing and the slaughtering would come after you as Americans if they could get here,” he said. “They’ve already killed at least 24 of our fellow citizens.”

Meanwhile, more than 500 people filled Synagogue Emanu-El in West Ashley on Wednesday night to show their support for Israel and mourn the lives of those who have been killed since the Hamas attacks first started last Saturday.