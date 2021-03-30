Hundreds of food and beverage workers begin vaccination process through Charleston clinic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local restaurant owners and healthcare groups are working together to get shots in the arms of food and beverage industry employees across the Lowcountry.

After a year of uncertainty restaurant owners are eager to see the smiling faces of customers.

“To be on this side of it finally, we have been holding our breaths for a whole year now and now we feel like there is light at the end of the tunnel,” says Janice Hudgins, Owner of Little Miss Ha.

Local restaurant Butcher and Bee partnered with Liberty Doctors to get servers, bartenders and restaurant owners vaccinated. Healthcare workers say this is crucial to prevent another surge.

“They’ve been working throughout all of this. They’re serving customers everyday and in close proximity to each other and they certainly need the vaccine,” says Estee Perlmutter, a nurse practitioner with Liberty Doctors.

Having to work in such close proximity with customers servers have a peace of mind being vaccinated.

“Constantly less than 6 feet away from people and constantly in harms way,” says Jessica Ellis, a server at Butcher and Bee.

“To have a little bit more confidence that they’re being healthy and responsible and safe while providing for their families is a big win,” says Joshua Walker, Owner of Wine and Company.

Restaurant owners and healthcare workers are hopeful that with more vaccinations the dining experience will begin to feel more normal.

“It’s what we have to do, it’s what we have to do as a community, not just healthcare workers, but all of us have to do it,” Perlmutter says.

Liberty Doctors is holding the clinic again in 21 days for those who came out today to get their second dose.