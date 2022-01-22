Hundreds of power outages reported across the Lowcountry on Saturday morning

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry after freezing rain created icy conditions overnight and into the early morning hours on Saturday.

More than 700 power outages are impacting Dominion Energy customers across the area.

Santee Cooper is reporting more than 200 outages in the Georgetown and Pawleys Island areas.

There are just over 300 outages for Berkeley Electric Cooperative customers.

Dominion Energy said their crews are out and working to restore power in affected areas. All of the local utility companies said they were fully staffed and ready to respond as needed.

If you lose power, it’s important to contact the power company so they know to send someone to repair the power lines in the area.

Here are the numbers for power companies in our area: