SC National Guard soldiers return to SC from deployment in Washington DC

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 650 South Carolina National Guard members returned home from their deployment in Washington DC on Monday morning.

According to public affairs spokesperson, Jessica Donnelly, this was the final group of U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard who were in the Nation’s Capital to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

“This is no different than the support we have provided to past inaugural events with South Carolina National Guard service members working in support of the District of Columbia National Guard and local law enforcement in the nation’s capital,” Donnelly told News 2 amid their deployment on January 14th.

Some of their duties included manning traffic control points, security checkpoints, and managing the flow of personnel to ensure spectators could move around smoothly and safely before, during, and after the inauguration events.

SC National Guard

SC National Guard

SC National Guard

SC National Guard

SC National Guard

Donnelly said whenever the National Guard is activated, whether in the state of South Carolina or in Washington DC, it’s always in a support role.

Governor Henry McMaster tweeted on Friday that SC National Guard troops were leaving Washington DC and were set to arrive home over the weekend.

Because it is a process that can take several days, leaders with the SC National Guard say they do not release specifics about their return for the safety and privacy of the soldiers.

The troops returning on Monday morning arrived at the South Carolina National Guard Armory in Mount Pleasant.