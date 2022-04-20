CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Have you ever watched an episode of “Man v Food” on the Travel Channel and thought about taking down larger-than-life food challenges yourself?

Turns out, several restaurants in the Charleston area want diners to step up to the plate and dare to devour their supersized meals.

Now is your opportunity to find out once and for all if your eyes are bigger than your stomach.

Benny Ravello’s

Challenge: Eat a 28-inch pizza in 28 minutes

Think you can devour a 28-inch pizza in less than a half-hour? If so, you could walk away with a check for $280, prizes, and ultimate bragging rights. Each contestant must purchase a Benny’s Challenge Pizza for $35 and finish the entire pie by the time the clock hits zero. The rules are simple: once you touch the pizza for the first time the challenge begins. Sharing, cheating, vomiting, or starting early results in an automatic disqualification. Contestants are allowed to drink any beverage but be warned: bathroom breaks are not permitted.

Find more information on the rules here.

Bushido Japanese Restaurant

Challenge: The Spicy Tuna Hand Roll Challenge

The sushi chefs at Bushido are bringing the heat with this challenge. Each contestant must eat 10 spicy tuna rolls, but there’s a catch: each roll gets progressively spicier, and they all must be finished in under an hour. The rolls must be eaten in order from 1-10 and not backward. Vomiting, drinking milk, using white sauce, or eating/drinking any other item that may decrease spice level is prohibited and results in automatic disqualification. Anyone who can complete the challenge will have their picture added to the “Ledger of Legends” and receive a headband that when worn entitles them to a free appetizer.

*Note: A 24-hour in advance reservation is required

Find more information on the rules here.

Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries

Challenge: The Five Five Challenge

You’ll have to travel a little bit north to Georgetown to find out if you can defeat the Five Five Challenge. Each contestant will be served a 55 oz burger with at least four toppings, a side of fries, and a 24 oz soft drink. If you can finish it all in 30 minutes, the meal is on the house. If you can’t or you cheat, you’ll be charged. Best the challenge to have your name added to the list of champions on the Hwy 55 website.

Find more information on the rules here.

Big Billy’s Burger Joint

Challenge: Belt Buster Challenge

You’ll probably need your stretchy pants on hand to attempt Big Billy’s Belt Buster Challenge. Each contestant has 20 minutes to finish a double cheeseburger with a grilled cheese in the middle, a side of tots or fries, a milkshake, and an order of nachos. Need a little extra time? Tag Big Billy’s in a social media post and they’ll tack on an additional 5 minutes. Complete the meal in the allotted time and it is free. You’ll also get a t-shirt and your name added to the winner’s board.