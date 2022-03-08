JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Along with right jabs and left hooks.

Low Country kids are being taught more than just the tools of the trade at Hurricane Boxing.

“Comradery, self respect, respect for others, duty, giving back to the society that gives so much,” said Hurricane Boxing owner Michael Golemis.

The gym has helped 11 year old Dillon Oliger with his strength, endurance, and confidence.

“I used to be always really nervous about stuff and coming into boxing kinda makes me open up more,” 11 year old National Champion Dillon Oliger said.

Oliger opened up on some competition recently as a national champion in his age group.

His dad believes the boxing classes have brought out the best in his son.

“He is successful in school and a lot of stuff because of this program,” said Dillon’s father Edward.

Dillon isn’t alone.

A full mind, body, and spirit approach helps over 70 kids become more well rounded

Jaidyn walker was once one of them.

Now she’s helping others reach their full potential.

“It’s awesome, like you get to see open up before your eyes and just get better. And like you know you’re apart of that. So it’s really cool,” youth coach Jaidyn Walker said.

Sweat and pain may be temporary, lessons learned in and out of the ring will last forever.