Hurricane Dorian causing rough surfs on local beaches

SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Sullivan’s Island urge residents that there is still time to evacuate.

The news release stated that if you do not feel comfortable on the island that they should leave now. Flooding is expected and that residents should move your belongings from lower levels and relocate your vehicles to higher elevations.

Officials advised that tropical storm winds are expected with potential for gusts up to hurricane-force wind speed.

Mt. Pleasant, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island do not have any plans to close their respective causeways at this time. The important consideration is DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE.

The storm surge may take some time to recede on Thursday.