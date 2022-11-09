CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday upgraded Nicole from a Tropical Storm to a Category 1 Hurricane in its 5:55 p.m. advisory.

As of Wednesday evening, the storm was making landfall on Grand Bahama Island with sustained winds of up to 75 miles per hour.

It is expected to track north, with another landfall as a Category 1 possible in Florida. Models project Nicole will then bend towards Georgia and South Carolina, but will downgrade to a tropical storm or depression by the time it reaches the Lowcountry.

Effects are expected to be felt in Charleston as early as Wednesday, with the worst of the weather expected Thursday evening.

Rain is forecast Wednesday night through Friday, with heavy pockets of rain and thunderstorms possible Thursday evening into Friday. Cells of rotation within the storm have the potential to produce isolated tornados in some areas. High tide, storm surge, and heavy rain will likely bring flooding, especially in coastal and low-lying areas.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.