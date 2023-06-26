UPDATE: Police say all southbound lanes on Septima Clark Parkway are now open.

—

UPDATE: Police say all northbound lanes heading toward I-26 and one southbound lane toward Lockwood Blvd. on Septima Clark Parkway are now open.

Folly Beach Director of Public Safety Chief Andrew Gilreath confirmed that a Folly Beach police cruiser was involved in the crash.

—

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Highway 17 at the crosstown in Downtown Charleston is closed in both directions Monday morning due to a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to Charleston Police Department, US 17 is closed between Ashley Avenue and Spring Street as officials work a pedestrian-involved crash.

Serious injuries were reported.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.