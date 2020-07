A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A single vehicle traffic fatality at Highway 17N at Carolina Bay Wednesday morning causing a shut down.

According to officials, Hwy 17N at Carolina Bay traffic lanes have reopened and is now back open.

Officials have not released a name of the victim and police are still investigating the incident.

