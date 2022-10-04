NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists traveling on I-26 Tuesday morning may experience extended delays after an eastbound crash.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 211.

This is near the Ashley Phosphate Road interchange.

The crash prompted a closure of two lanes. SCDOT cameras show traffic backed up for miles.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic: