CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists headed east on I-26 may see extended delays in traffic following a crash Tuesday morning.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 209.

This is just before the Ashley Phosphate Road interchange.

The crash prompted a single-lane closure for crews to work the scene.

SCDOT traffic cameras show traffic backed up through Summerville.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

