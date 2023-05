UPDATE: All lanes have reopened.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash is causing delays in traffic for commuters on I-26 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. at the 211-mile marker near the Aviation Avenue interchange, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

One lane is shut down as crews work the scene.

SCDOT cameras show eastbound traffic backed up for miles.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic: