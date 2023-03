CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Commuters on I-26 Monday morning may see delays in traffic after a crash.

The crash happened just before 8:40 a.m. near the 219-mile marker.

This is near Downtown Charleston at the Rutledge Avenue interchange.

Via SCDOT

The crash prompted the right lane to be shut down while crews work the scene.

SCDOT traffic cameras show traffic backed up through Cosgrove Avenue.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

