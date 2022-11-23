NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Wednesday afternoon crash is causing delays for eastbound motorists on I-26 in North Charleston.

The crash occurred just before noon at mile marker 212, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This is near the I-526 interchange.

The crash prompted the closure of two left lanes, causing traffic to be backed up.

SCDOT traffic cameras show crews working on the incident.

As of now, we have no word on any injuries.

See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic: