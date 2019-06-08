I-26 Lane Closures announced for Volvo Interchange Project

Dorchester County, SC ( WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announces the following lane closures on I-26 from mile marker 188 to mile marker 191. The lane closures are necessary to conduct median grading as part of the Volvo Interchange Project.

The schedule is as follows:

I-26 Westbound Left Lane Closures

Monday, June 10: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Tuesday, June 11: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Wednesday, June 12: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Thursday, June 13: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Friday, June 14: 8:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

All scheduled times are approximate and dependent on the weather.

Drivers traveling near the construction zones are asked to be aware of equipment and crews, new and changing traffic patterns, and to comply with traffic control signs, reductions in speed limits, and message board information.