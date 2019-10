CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers can expect lane closures on I-26.

Crews are continuing construction on the new port access road ramp.

Closures will start Monday, October 28 at 7:00 PM between Exits 217 and 219.

The Department of Transportation says the work will continue through Wednesday, October 30.

Eastbound and Westbound lanes will be affected.

All lanes are expected to reopen by 6:00 AM.