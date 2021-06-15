I-26 westbound closed after truck dumps hot asphalt near Exit 215

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An incident has closed all westbound lanes on I-26 Tuesday morning.

Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a truck dumped hot asphalt on the roadway.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. one mile west of Exit 215.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department and Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are diverting people at Exit 215 (Dorchester Road).

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is responding to the incident. It’s unclear how long the closure will last or when the asphalt will be cleaned up.

Motorists should find an alternate route.