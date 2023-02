CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash on I-526 westbound is causing delays for motorists Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred just before 7:40 a.m. 1 mile east of exit 20, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash prompted the closure of two left lanes on the Don Holt Bridge.

Traffic cameras show emergency crews working the scene.

We have no confirmed word on any injuries as of yet.

See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic