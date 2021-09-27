‘I literally could have lost my child’ mother speaks after son spends week in ICU due to COVID-19

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry doctors say the percent of children with COVID-19 is the highest it’s ever been.

Uticka Cain’s son, Vontay Cain, is still on his road to recovery.

“He’s washing his hands, his mask on at all times, you know, following the regulations and he still got sick, so it’s scary, very scary,” said Uticka.

His mother says Vontay is like many 10-year-olds who are very active.

“He needs to stay busy. He has to do something, or the world is just ending for him,” said Uticka.

Then a few weeks ago he got sick.

“I took him to the hospital, and we found out that he had heart problems and it was because of him having COVID,” said Uticka.

When diagnosed with COVID-19 he spent a week in the intensive care unit.

“We have seen more children admitted with COVID in the last couple of months than we have seen across the entire pandemic combined,” said Dr. Allison Eckard who is the Director of Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at MUSC.

She works on the frontlines and says there’s an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases among children.

“Part of that is the increase in Delta throughout South Carolina, but it is also related to children going back to school with less mitigation practices than what we used last year,” said Dr. Eckard.

Uticka hopes others take her advice and learn from what her child went through to start taking the virus more seriously.

“You know a lot of parents are upset, you know, that schools are making their kids wear masks, but why wouldn’t you want your kids to wear masks if they can’t be vaccinated like I literally could of lost my child,” said Uticka.

In South Carolina, nearly 200,000 cases of children with COVID-19 have been reported so far.