CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The campaign trail has a deeper meaning for Congresswoman Nancy Mace.

Mace, who represents South Carolina’s First Congressional District, said one of her favorite parts of campaigning is the door-to-door knocks she makes, encouraging votes in her favor.

But she ran into a familiar face while campaigning and shooting b-roll along the coast over the weekend – boyfriend Patrick Bryant – who appeared behind the door of a home with a special question.

“I said YES,” Mace wrote in a tweet.

Mace said it felt like any other day of campaigning when Bryant proposed with a ring. “I had no idea. Was all in on the door knocking,” said Rep. Mace.

She shared videos with News 2 of the special moment. Mace and Bryant have been dating for nearly two years. Bryant is a software entrepreneur in Charleston.

Rep. Mace is campaigning for a second term as U.S. Congresswoman. She will face Republican challenger Katie Arrington in the June 14 primary.