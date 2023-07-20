NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A pit stop to buy lottery tickets on the way to work paid off big for one Lowcountry man.

The man stopped at the Obama Quick Stop convenience store on Dorchester Road and picked out a $5 ‘Living Lucky with Luke Combs‘ scratch-off ticket. He scratched off the numbers to reveal a $200,000 prize.

“I was in shock,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The man told officials he immediately signed his name on the back of the winning ticket and then continued on to work. He stayed at work for the next few days before traveling to Columbia to cash in his ticket.

“I tried to not let it get to me,” the winner said. “It’s a blessing.”

The odds of winning the top prize on the Luke Combs ticket are 1 in 750,000. There are no top prizes remaining, according to officials.

The North Charleston store received a $2,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.