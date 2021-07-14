“I would do it again” Citizen pays it forward, helps NCPD officer change flat tire

Mr. Bobby Mills stopped to help a North Charleston police officer change a flat tire on Saturday. (Photo: North Charleston Police Department)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s an officer’s motto – to protect and serve – but what happens when an officer is in need? Some citizens do not hesitate to pay it forward.

An officer with the North Charleston Police Department, Pfc. Joseph Dubose, was dealing with a flat tire on his cruiser over the weekend when a citizen stopped to lend a hand.

Mr. Bobby Mills changed the tire for Pfc. Dubose, helping the officer get to a neighborhood event on time.

“I would do it again,” said Mills in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The North Charleston Police Department asks for the community to join them in saluting Mr. Mills and thanked him for his help.

