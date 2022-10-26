CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry locals are invited to share their family histories for preservation through a new series hosted by the International African American Museum (IAAM) and Charleston churches.

IAAM, Hebron Zion Presbyterian Church, and Bethlehem St. James United Methodist Church will host their first History Harvest series.

Through the series, locals can share their genealogical histories to be preserved by the participant, the church, and the Center for Family History.

The History Harvest allows participants to preserve their family genealogies through speeches, photographs, objects, and documents.

The collection of materials is said to also help the church conserve its history in addition to giving IAAM’s Center for Family History genealogical research.

History Harvest will take place Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hebron Zion Presbyterian Church on Johns Island.

Interested locals can register to participate by visiting hebronzionpcusa.org. Participants are asked to bring a flash drive with at least 32GB and no more than ten funeral programs or obituaries. There will also be an opportunity for oral history interviews to be acknowledged by the Center for Family History.

Attendees are required to wear masks.