CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews will officially break ground on the International African American Museum in less than two weeks.

The ceremony is set for October 25th and there will be a worship service at Emanuel AME Church the night before.

The museum will be built next to Gadsden’s Wharf where many enslaved Africans entered the United States.

It will have interactive exhibits, a center for family history and a memorial garden.

Doors are expected to open in 2021.