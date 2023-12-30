CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum (IAAM) will offer complimentary admissions on Jan. 1 in honor of Emancipation Day.

According to the IAAM, Emancipation Day stands as a monumental day in American History, marking the enactment of the Emancipation Proclamation and the liberation of countless African Americans from the bonds of slavery.

“We are thrilled to open our doors and welcome everyone to join us in commemorating both Emancipation Day and Freedom’s Eve. These commemorations symbolize not only the end of a tragic chapter in history, but also the resilience and triumph of the African American journey,” said Dr. Tonya Matthews, president and CEO of the International African American Museum. “We are grateful to our sponsors – Boeing and TD Bank – whose unwavering commitment to community impact and inclusive storytelling have made our participation in these celebrations both possible and also accessible to our community.”

The museum will be open with complimentary sponsored admission on Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., while tickets last. Visitors planning to attend are encouraged by the museum to reserve timed ticket entry on the museum website here.

The museum will also be participating in Charleston’s Emancipation Parade on Jan. 1 from 12 – 3 p.m. The parade will begin at Burke High School and end at Gadsdenboro Park in front of the museum. No registration is required.

