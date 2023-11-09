DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Ice skating returns to Credit One Stadium this holiday season.

The stadium on Daniel Island will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland for “Skate the Stadium,” which features a custom-built synthetic ice rink. It will be open on select nights beginning Friday, November 24.

“Our goal is to bring joy to the community during this special season,” said Chris Meany, General Manager of Credit One Stadium. “Skate the Stadium is an opportunity to create unforgettable memories with an experience unlike any other in the Lowcountry.”

Visitors can enjoy cozy firepits, lights and decor, concessions, and special holiday events in addition to ice skating.

Concessions include smores kits, cinnamon sugar pretzels, and other classic items. Plus, you’ll be able to warm up with some hot chocolate, cider, or coffee. There will also be a full bar with seasonal beer and specialty cocktails.

Tickets cost $10 per person, which includes skate rental and a 45-minute skating session. Children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Skate the Stadium begins on Friday, November 24, and will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The rink will be closed on December 24, 25 and 31. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets online.