DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates! Credit One Stadium is bringing an outdoor ice-skating rink to Daniel Island for the holiday season.

“Skate the Stadium” will bring a new custom-built ice-skating rink to the entertainment venue featuring cozy fire pits, seasonal concessions, and special holiday events like holiday carolers, visits with Santa, and a Christmas tree lighting.

“Our goal is to create thoughtful, unique experiences that bring joy to the communities we serve. By building an outdoor skating rink for the holidays we hope to create another way for people to engage in a new holiday tradition that encourages movement and social connection,” said Bob Moran, President of Charleston Tennis.

Tickets will cost $10 per person including the skate rental and a one-hour skating session. Organizers say non-skaters may enter for free. Special assistive devices will be available for those who need them.

Those tickets can be purchased at creditonestadium.com/skate-the-stadium

“Children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Credit One Stadium is a drop-off site for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation,” said organizers. “Bring a toy, get $2 off a skating session.”

Guests can enjoy cookie samplers, smores kits, cinnamon sugar pretzels and other classic concessions will be available for purchase. Hot chocolate, cider, and a full bar with seasonal beer and cocktails will also be on hand.

‘Skate the Stadium’ will open Friday, December 2nd. Dates to skate include:

Thursdays and Fridays from 5-10 p.m.

Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. & Sundays 12 – 5 p.m.

The rink will be closed on Friday, Dec. 30 and Christmas Day.

—

Daniel Island Tree Lighting Ceremony | Friday, December 2, Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Enjoy musical performances from Charleston Concert Band, carolers singing and activities for the children then watch the holiday magic of a 22-foot tree lighting.

Holiday Carolers Thursdays | December 8, 25 & 22, 5:30-6 p.m.

Catch the holiday spirit with vocal performances from local High School choral groups.

Ladies Night/Bubbles on Ice | Thursday, December 8, 7-10 p.m.

Nibble on hors d’oeuvres and sip on bubbles from Moet. Browse some curated holiday selection from local vendors. This is a ticketed event, $35 per person and includes food plus cash bar.

90’s Glow Night | Saturday, December 10, 7-10 p.m.

Skate to your favorite songs of the 90’s and sport your best glow gear.

Jazz Night & Bourbon Tasting | Thursday, December 15, 7-10 p.m.

Sample all-you-can-eat oysters on the half shell and a bourbon tasting with entertainment by Grammy Award winning Charlton Singleton & The Contemporary Flow Band.

Visit with Santa | Sunday, December 18, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Stop by for a visit with Santa the last weekend before Christmas.