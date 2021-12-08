Ice skating throughout the Lowcountry!

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ready to hit the ice this holiday season in the Lowcountry?

Here in the Lowcountry, although we may not get much snow and ice there is still a chance for you to be able to enjoy the fun of ice skating.

There are two locations for families to enjoy this winter for some fun.

NORTH CHARLESTON

Carolina Ice Palace is a state of the art facility with two NHL size ice rinks, full service pro shop, meeting rooms, concessions stand, and Penalty Box Sports Lounge.

Located in North Charleston near Northwoods Mall at 7665 Northwoods Blvd. families can enjoy celebrating birthdays, fun weekends, and take skating lessons.

For more information on pricing and hours, visit their website.

SUMMERVILLE

Summerville Skates is a temporary ice rink that gives those in Summerville and surrounding areas the chance to experience the ice throughout the winter season.

The investment is a real ice rink and has over 300 pairs of rental skates available.

The rink is open for families November 27th through January 9, 2022 located at 208 S. Cedar St. in Summerville.

For more information on skating and more to do in the Summerville area, visit the Summerville Dream website.