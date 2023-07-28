CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some people living in Charleston may notice their tap water is discolored over the next few days, according to Charleston Water System.

The utility company, which provides water service to more than 450,000 people in the greater Charleston area, said slight discoloration is linked to the recent string of high temperatures.

“We believe that recent higher temperatures have increased the speed at which plant material is breaking down in our Bushy Park Reservoir, and the natural byproducts of that process interact with specific aspects of our water treatment process to create discoloration just before the water leaves our Hanahan Water Treatment Plant,” a news release reads.

To help, the company says it has moved to an 80/20 blend of Edisto River/Bushy Park Reservoir water and made changes to the treatment process through increased use of powdered activated carbon and lime.

“However, the best remedy is to simply wait it out, so please have patience and know that we’re doing everything we can to clear it up,” the news release continued. “We’re very optimistic that it will clear up in a few days, as it’s resolved itself in that time frame in the past.”

Officials say the water is completely safe to drink even if slightly discolored.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Charleston Water System at (843) 727-6800.