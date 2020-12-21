“I’ll wait my turn” Nancy Mace says elected officials should not be first in line for COVID-19 vaccine

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Congresswoman-elect Nancy Mace released a statement on Monday calling for healthcare, frontline workers and the elderly to be vaccinated before elected officials.

Mace said Congress should not be “putting themselves first in line” to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when the average American cannot yet access it.

“For as long as the vaccines are limited, we should prioritize healthcare and frontline workers, and every person at greater risk, especially the elderly,” Mace said.

She went on to say, “I’ve had COVID already, and can attest, it is a serious illness. I want to help make sure others don’t get it, especially those who are most vulnerable. I’ll wait my turn in line with the rest of my constituents when the vaccine becomes available to the rest of us.”

Mace was elected to represent South Carolina’s first congressional district in November, defeating incumbent Joe Cunningham.