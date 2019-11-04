Illuminate Charleston concert brings music and unity to the lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) This afternoon, locals, low enforcement and Lowcountry Voices collaborated for a concert dedicated to uniting Charleston.

This first concert titled, Illuminate Charleston: Many Colors Paint the Rainbow took place at the Second Presbyterian Church.

In between performance sets, local officals spoke out about emphasizing the need for unity and conciliation among the citizens of Charleston.

“We titled the concert, Illuminate Charleston: Many Colors Paint the Rainbow because just as a rainbow can only exist from a collaboration of colors, only unity can exist if we all work together,” said Nathan Nelson, Choral Director for Lowcountry Voices.

