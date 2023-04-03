A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry lottery player told officials he slept like a baby after scratching off a six-figure prize.

“I’m just elated,” he said.

The player said he remembered late at night that he had bought the ticket earlier in the day at the Rutledge Mart in downtown Charleston and decided to scratch it off, revealing a $200,000 win.

“I had to rub my eyes a few times to make sure I was seeing it right,” he said, adding that he went straight to sleep afterward.

He said he plans to use the winnings to buy a house.

The odds of winning $200,000 in the Break the Bank game are 1 in 720,000. Officials said three top prizes still remain.

Rutledge Mart received a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.